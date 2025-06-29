RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $289.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $173.38 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

