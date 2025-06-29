Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 377 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

