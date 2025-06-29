BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.45. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $226.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

