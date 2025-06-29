Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Critical Analysis

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arrow Electronics and NOVONIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 2 1 1 0 1.75 NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.06%. Given Arrow Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

99.3% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Electronics and NOVONIX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $27.92 billion 0.24 $392.07 million $7.26 17.53 NOVONIX $5.85 million N/A -$74.82 million N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.40% 8.97% 2.52% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats NOVONIX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes electronic components comprising semiconductor products and related services; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment also provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

