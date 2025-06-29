Analyzing Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Pool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -6.77% N/A -8.04% Pool 7.77% 30.11% 11.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Pool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peloton Interactive and Pool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 0 13 7 0 2.35 Pool 0 5 3 0 2.38

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Pool has a consensus target price of $342.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Pool.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Pool”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.70 billion 0.98 -$551.90 million ($0.44) -15.45 Pool $5.31 billion 2.07 $434.33 million $10.66 27.46

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pool beats Peloton Interactive on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

