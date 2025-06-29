Comparing Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) & Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) and Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners and Central Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 1 1 3 0 2.40 Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $940.64 million 2.44 $142.68 million $2.99 14.38 Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Central Energy Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Central Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 15.88% -1,782.51% 7.43% Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Energy Partners has a beta of -3.95, meaning that its stock price is 495% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Central Energy Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Regional Enterprises, Inc., provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading, and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products in the United States. It transports hazardous liquid products, such as aluminum sulfate solution, hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, aqua ammonia, sodium bisulfate, and fuel blends; and non-hazardous materials, including crude tall oil, No. 2 oil, No. 6 oil, asphalt additives, micro-c, and vacuum gas oil in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The company also offers tank storage and terminal services. As December 31, 2014, it had a fleet of 15 leased tractors, 5 owned tractors, and 36 tanker units for transportation services. Central Energy GP LLC serves as the general partner of Central Energy Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Rio Vista Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Central Energy Partners LP in December 2010. Central Energy Partners LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

