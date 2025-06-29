Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Research – June 26th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, Tetra Technologies, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing, or commercialization of advanced energy storage solutions—most notably lithium?ion, solid?state, and other next-generation battery chemistries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms that supply batteries for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of MULN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,788,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,468. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $154,200,000.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162,005.52.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 2,703,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 971,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,588. The stock has a market cap of $454.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -2.61.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NVX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 66,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,189. NOVONIX has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

