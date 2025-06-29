iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by BankPlus Wealth Management LLC

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.