Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) & Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Critical Contrast

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB) and Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Campbell’s and Oriental Rise”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell’s $9.64 billion 0.95 $567.00 million $1.51 20.39 Oriental Rise $15.01 million 0.79 $2.09 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Campbell’s has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Campbell’s and Oriental Rise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell’s 5 11 4 0 1.95 Oriental Rise 0 0 0 0 0.00

Campbell’s currently has a consensus price target of $40.11, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Campbell’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Campbell’s is more favorable than Oriental Rise.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell’s and Oriental Rise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell’s 4.44% 23.22% 5.77% Oriental Rise N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Campbell’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Campbell’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Campbell’s beats Oriental Rise on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell's

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, which include Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Oriental Rise

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. It operates through the Primarily-Processes Teas and Refined Teas segments. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

