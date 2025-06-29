Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 20,812 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.