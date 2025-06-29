Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Purchased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2025

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMBFree Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 593.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,278 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

