Best Gold Stocks To Watch Today – June 28th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, AngloGold Ashanti, Newmont, and Kraft Heinz are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves exploring for, mining, or refining gold. Investors buy them to gain exposure to gold’s price movements and the potential upside of successful mining operations. Because their performance depends both on gold prices and a company’s operational success, they can be more volatile than owning physical gold. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 36,890,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,040,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $85.55.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.42. 23,464,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,103,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.82. 37,388,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.49. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $51.11.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE:NEM traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. 16,535,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,109,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,813. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

