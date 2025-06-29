Best Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Hilton Worldwide, Booking, Carnival, Marriott International, Ecolab, Kraft Heinz, and CBRE Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. Their market performance is driven by key industry metrics—occupancy rates, average daily rates (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR)—as well as broader travel demand and economic conditions. Investors often buy hotel stocks to gain exposure to tourism growth, though these equities can be volatile due to seasonal swings and sensitivity to global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.87. 8,694,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,787. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.64. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $97.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,693.13. The company had a trading volume of 297,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,419. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,274.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,957.07. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,711.48.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,820,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,215,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,487. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.13. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of ECL traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,784. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day moving average is $251.19.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,109,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,813. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

CBRE Group (CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $147.75.

