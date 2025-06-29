Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

