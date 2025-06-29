Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Westfuller Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,285,000 after buying an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,533,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,888,000 after buying an additional 518,387 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

