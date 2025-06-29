K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 72,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Corteva by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Corteva by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,460,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 526,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $74.38 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

