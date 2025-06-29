Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 178 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $96,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,291 shares in the company, valued at $84,624,795.50. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $1,882,322 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $185.92 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

