K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,190,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ORLY opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.24 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

