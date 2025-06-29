The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $36.14 on Friday. Andersons has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Andersons stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Andersons worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

