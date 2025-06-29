Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PRU opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.