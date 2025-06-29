2,723 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $175.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.91.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

