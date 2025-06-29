Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after buying an additional 2,747,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 495,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,494,000 after buying an additional 1,159,763 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -113.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

