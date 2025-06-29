Root Financial Partners LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.64.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

