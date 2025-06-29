Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Aljian Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $167.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.