Aljian Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.70. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.