Patron Partners LLC Makes New Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.