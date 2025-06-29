Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,436 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $182,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $432.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $437.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.