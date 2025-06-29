Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $240,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 12,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 289,731 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

View Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.