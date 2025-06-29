Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF) Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,318 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Seros Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 4.3%

BUFF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

