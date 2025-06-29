1,590 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

