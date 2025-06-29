McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 137 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

