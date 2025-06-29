165 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $279.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

