Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.5%

ZS opened at $315.32 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $317.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,212.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $913,833.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,329,257.50. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,793 shares of company stock worth $60,812,794 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.