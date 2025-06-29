Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,866. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

