Root Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Root Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

