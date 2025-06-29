BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,717 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Mills were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

