Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,914 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,444,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,905 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

