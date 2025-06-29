Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

