Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VEA opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

