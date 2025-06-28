Master S Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 477 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.3% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,071.04. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

