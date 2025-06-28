Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 0.2% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.77. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $260.55. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

