Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by QSM Asset Management Ltd

QSM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 7.6% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

