Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

