Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $204.02 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $204,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.06 and a 200-day moving average of $533.80. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $568.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.