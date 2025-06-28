Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $568.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.