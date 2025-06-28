Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6%

ETN opened at $353.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

