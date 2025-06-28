Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.27. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

