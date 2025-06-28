Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.