Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 221,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

