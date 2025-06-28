WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,475.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 444,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 438,202 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 178,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,859.84. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

